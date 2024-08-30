TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Down 11.6% Over Last Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $95.20 million and $4.23 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00039158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012901 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007868 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000097 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,956,547,640 coins and its circulating supply is 5,843,071,573 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

