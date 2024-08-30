The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KAEPY traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,912. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14. Kansai Electric Power has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $9.26.

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in electricity, gas and heat supply, and telecommunication businesses in Japan. It operates through four segments: Energy Business, Power Transmission and Distribution Business, Information and Communication Business, and Life and Business Solution Business.

