The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Boosted by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,341,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $218,778.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,929,359.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,611. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $185.17. 1,978,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,618. The stock has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $185.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

