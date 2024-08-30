Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Free Report) traded up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 47,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Tinka Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$46.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.43.

About Tinka Resources

Tinka Resources Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, tin, gold, and copper deposits. The company’s flagship project comprises the 100% interests in the Ayawilca project that consists of 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

