TrueMark Investments LLC Buys Shares of 15,648 CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 45,560.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 246,550.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

CVR Energy stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,669. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.39. CVR Energy had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. CVR Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CVI. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

