TrueMark Investments LLC Invests $280,000 in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $946,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 101,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIPR stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.05. The stock had a trading volume of 152,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,582. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $127.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 14.27 and a quick ratio of 14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.64). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 53.07%. The firm had revenue of $79.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

