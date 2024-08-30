TrueMark Investments LLC Invests $359,000 in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 774 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,473,836,000 after acquiring an additional 146,305 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 792,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,125,000 after buying an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 566,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,603,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,068,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,690,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded up $8.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $475.42. The stock had a trading volume of 296,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $480.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.98. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.58 and a twelve month high of $520.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.71.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

