TrueMark Investments LLC Makes New $178,000 Investment in GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPATU)

TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPATU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Shares of GPATU remained flat at $10.06 during trading hours on Friday. GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07.

GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as GP Investments Acquisition Corp. II and changed its name to GP-Act III Acquisition Corp.

