TrueMark Investments LLC Makes New $480,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
VGSH stock remained flat at $58.77 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,271. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.03.
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
