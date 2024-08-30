TrueMark Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,451,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 59,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock remained flat at $82.80 during trading hours on Friday. 2,777,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000,214. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.70. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $82.91.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2725 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

