Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Down 7.2%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.41 and last traded at $19.48. Approximately 3,053,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 6,574,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

In related news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 84,941 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,928,160.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,194,839.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Glabe sold 4,083 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $92,684.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $361,315.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,733 over the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

