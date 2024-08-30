Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Down 7.2%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.41 and last traded at $19.48. Approximately 3,053,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 6,574,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
