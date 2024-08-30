Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Short Interest Update

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 157.8% from the July 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS TKGBY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,941. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services in Turkey. The company offers current, savings, time and term deposit, e-savings, YUVAM, NET, ELMA, overdraft, and gold accounts; general purpose, auto, mortgage, commercial, and project loans, as well as IBOR reforms and foreign trade financing; investment funds, stocks, derivatives, Garanti BBVA e-trader platform, time barred deposit and investment lists, and derivative instruments; credit and debit cards, bonusflas, and POS and e-commerce products; and insurance and pension products.

