Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Twin Disc Price Performance

Shares of Twin Disc stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 22,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,630. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $184.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45.

Institutional Trading of Twin Disc

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWIN. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Twin Disc in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 1,037.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 12,454 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 64.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

