UMB Bank n.a. Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.
Dollar General Stock Performance
NYSE:DG traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.97. The stock had a trading volume of 21,039,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,777. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Dollar General Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.48.
Dollar General Profile
Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.
