UMB Bank n.a. Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.97. The stock had a trading volume of 21,039,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,777. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.