UMB Bank n.a. Invests $267,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday. HSBC began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

GE Vernova Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded up $9.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,346,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,742. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.42. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $201.37.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

