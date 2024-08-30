United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $128.41 and last traded at $128.07. Approximately 354,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,228,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.90.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.20.

The firm has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. Farmers National Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 29,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

