USDB (USDB) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $273.63 Million

USDB (USDB) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last seven days, USDB has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One USDB token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC on major exchanges. USDB has a total market cap of $273.63 million and $12.23 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDB alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000087 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

USDB Token Profile

USDB’s total supply is 273,213,285 tokens. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 273,514,718.61019444. The last known price of USDB is 1.00296501 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $10,185,828.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.