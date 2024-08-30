Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,610 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 79,265 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $191,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21,750.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,853,000 after purchasing an additional 114,623 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,641 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 174,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,892,000 after acquiring an additional 20,466 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $402.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.91.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

VRTX stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $495.89. 1,809,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,899. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.88. The company has a market capitalization of $127.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.83 and a twelve month high of $510.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total value of $7,555,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,172 shares in the company, valued at $52,767,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,185 shares of company stock worth $19,206,094. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Stories

