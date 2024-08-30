VerusCoin Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $127.21 million and $1,741.04 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00002786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 77,157,461 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 77,150,061.08369838. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.62945824 USD and is down -4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $7,392.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

