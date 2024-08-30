Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Down 2.1%

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 9,337,308 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 15,634,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBA. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -14.84%.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

