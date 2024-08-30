Washington Trust Bank Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Washington Trust Bank lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 150,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,693,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 6.5% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DHR traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.31. 4,595,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,002. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The company has a market capitalization of $199.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on DHR

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.