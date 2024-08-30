Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Holdings Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WCN. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 8.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 116.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,249. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan Netherton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total value of $358,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,272.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,600 shares of company stock worth $4,011,550 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.50. 1,035,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,368. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $187.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.28.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

