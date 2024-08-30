Whelan Financial Has $561,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Whelan Financial increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.3% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $165.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,492,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,161,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,025,543. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

