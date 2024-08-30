Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 23,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $179,856.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $179,856.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $974,956.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,947,485.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,685 shares of company stock valued at $13,910,094. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.92. 1,876,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,391. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

