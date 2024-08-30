Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock Holdings Increased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 597,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Zuora worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,620,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,426,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zuora by 889.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 151,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 136,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zuora by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after buying an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Zuora Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 915,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,393. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. Zuora had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $87,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,623.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,861 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $33,629.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 310,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,666 shares of company stock worth $3,408,961. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

