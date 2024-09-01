17,995 Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,861,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,663,000 after buying an additional 1,275,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,972,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,378,000 after acquiring an additional 31,095 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,645,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,575,000 after acquiring an additional 817,094 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 865,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,280,000 after acquiring an additional 389,828 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,835,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $41.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69.

iShares MSCI China ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

