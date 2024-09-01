19,265 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 306.3% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,104 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Boeing by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 58,409 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its stake in Boeing by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $173.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.21. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

