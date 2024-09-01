2,600 Shares in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Purchased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAVA. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in CAVA Group by 101.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CAVA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $12,387,087.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total value of $107,490,167.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,725,558 shares of company stock worth $163,000,919.

Shares of CAVA opened at $114.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.27. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $128.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.15 and a beta of 3.27.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

