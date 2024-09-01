365,305 Shares in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Purchased by Cadence Wealth Management LLC

Cadence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 365,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,387,000. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 10.8% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 834,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,622,000 after purchasing an additional 233,244 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,132,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.97. 3,783,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,042,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average is $41.70. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

