3,900 Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Purchased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,537,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 198.6% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,689,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,613,000 after buying an additional 1,123,540 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $42,632,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 1,263.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 848,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 785,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Globus Medical by 46.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,479,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $133,018,000 after purchasing an additional 782,285 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMED opened at $72.70 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $74.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 113.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.83.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $629.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.33 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

