4,900 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Bought by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.8 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,845,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,780,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.74.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.