5,479 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Corning by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.62.

Corning Stock Up 0.6 %

Corning stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,231,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,631. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $46.39. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.51.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

