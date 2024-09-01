722 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Purchased by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 722 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $16.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,730.27. 119,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,344. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.83, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $811.99 and a twelve month high of $1,818.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,623.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,398.94.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,515.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,891 shares of company stock worth $38,037,731 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

