78,089 Shares in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Bought by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 571.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,228,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,691 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 284,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 191,663 shares in the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:DNP opened at $9.49 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

