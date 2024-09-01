Abacus Planning Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $255.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $261.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

