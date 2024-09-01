Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys 90 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 2,629,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,523,000 after acquiring an additional 670,164 shares during the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,088 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,144,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,581,000 after acquiring an additional 165,474 shares during the last quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,244,000 after acquiring an additional 534,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,620,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,758,000 after acquiring an additional 354,491 shares during the last quarter.

VT opened at $117.54 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $117.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.07.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

