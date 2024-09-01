Abacus Planning Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

SUSA stock opened at $118.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.89. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $85.04 and a 52-week high of $118.36.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

