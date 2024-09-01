Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $27.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 5.4% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $27,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,472 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 419.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,864,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,780 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,672 shares during the period. Finally, First American Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,287,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $63.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.48. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $63.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

