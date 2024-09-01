Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases 3,772 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $752,122.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,717.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,108 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 3.7 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

