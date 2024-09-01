Abacus Planning Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,916,000 after purchasing an additional 404,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,235,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,197,000 after buying an additional 129,249 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,771,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,310,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,161,000 after buying an additional 298,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,131,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,002,000 after buying an additional 178,574 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.60 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.4879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

