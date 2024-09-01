Abacus Planning Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VB stock opened at $233.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.53 and a 200-day moving average of $221.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

