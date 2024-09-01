Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Short Interest Update

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ADVM stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.94. 86,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,244. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $29.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.58. On average, research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADVM. StockNews.com upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $4.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 85,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $613,470.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,268,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,216,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 79,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 784,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 452,678 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,172,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

