Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lessened its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,305 shares during the period. Aflac makes up 2.1% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sabal Trust CO owned 0.07% of Aflac worth $35,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,190,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,806,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,140,000 after purchasing an additional 113,226 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,129,000 after purchasing an additional 64,202 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,483,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Aflac
In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Aflac Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $110.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $110.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.83.
Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Aflac Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.
About Aflac
Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.
