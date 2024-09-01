Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC trimmed its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.33. 721,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,201. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

