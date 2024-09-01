Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Short Interest Update

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the July 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 880,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.88.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,366.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 396,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,669,000 after acquiring an additional 40,406 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Align Technology by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 3,647.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 36,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 35,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $237.22. 493,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,747. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $375.68. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.11.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

