AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

AMB Financial Stock Performance

AMFC remained flat at $18.73 during trading on Friday. AMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04.

AMB Financial Company Profile

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers in Indiana. The company provides savings, checking, health savings, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

