AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
AMB Financial Stock Performance
AMFC remained flat at $18.73 during trading on Friday. AMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04.
AMB Financial Company Profile
