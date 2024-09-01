American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Holdings Lifted by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Quarry LP increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.77. 2,098,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,752. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.47.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

