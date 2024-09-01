Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,734 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 85.8% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.2% during the second quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.8% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 299.5% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 10,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,710. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.84. 2,771,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,744,697. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.80.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.45.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

