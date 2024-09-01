Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ashland worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 495,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,797,000 after purchasing an additional 363,328 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,656,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,673,000 after purchasing an additional 252,104 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,424,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,435,000 after purchasing an additional 164,468 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,346,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 429,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,727,000 after purchasing an additional 106,417 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Ashland Price Performance

NYSE:ASH traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.50. 582,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,896. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.73.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Ashland had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.97%.

Ashland Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.